Russia Seizes Zelensky’s Crimea Apartment

Russian authorities have confiscated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s $800,000 apartment in annexed Crimea, the peninsula’s Kremlin-installed governor said Wednesday.

Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov listed the property, which Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska purchased near the resort city of Yalta in 2013, alongside several Ukrainian-owned assets subject to seizure.

These include “large wineries, banking structures, Zelensky’s apartment and other property of all those contributing to the anti-Russian regime in Ukraine,” Aksyonov said.

“As promised, Russia’s enemies will not profit in Crimea,” he said in a video of the Crimean legislative assembly’s session.

A commission has been compiling a list of properties owned by so-called “unfriendly” people and entities subject to nationalization.