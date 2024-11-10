Kursk Region Refugees Protest Lack of Compensation, Housing

Dozens of refugees who fled from Ukraine's cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk border region staged a protest in the regional capital of Kursk on Sunday, the independent 7x7 news website reported.

Three months after Ukraine launched its surprise incursion into the Kursk region on Aug. 6, refugees from the region's Sudzhansky district say they have not yet been compensated for their lost housing or given suitable temporary accommodation, the Agentsvo investigative outlet reported.

“We don't care where we freeze. What difference does it make if we freeze in the street, we are not at home anyway,” one of the refugees from the town of Sudzha, which fell to Ukrainian troops in August, told 7x7.