U.K. Sanctions Russian Mercenary Groups, Salisbury Poisoning Suspect

The United Kingdom on Thursday introduced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia’s military, private mercenary groups and an intelligence agent suspected of involvement in the 2018 Novichok poisoning in Salisbury.

“New targets include suppliers supporting Russia’s military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and a GRU agent involved in the use of a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury,” the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement.

The sanctions include 28 suppliers of machine tools, microelectronics, drone components and other military goods. These entities are based in China, Turkey, Central Asia and Estonia.

“These sanctions will directly target the supply of goods to Russia’s military and constrain vital resources crucial to conduct [President Vladimir] Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine,” the U.K. Foreign Office added.