Russian Court Jails Foreign Student 14 Years for ‘Promoting Terrorism’

A Siberian court sentenced a foreign student to 14 years in prison on charges of promoting and participating in terrorist activities, state media reported Thursday, citing law enforcement officials.
The First Eastern Military Garrison Court in Khabarovsk found the student guilty of “justifying and propagandizing” an international terrorist organization since early 2023, according to the state-run news agency TASS.
It did not disclose the student’s name, nationality or the terrorist group allegedly involved.
Local media, citing the Altai region branch of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), reported that the student was a former attendee of an unnamed university.
An FSB video shared by TASS showed plainclothes agents detaining the student in the hallway of what appeared to be a Soviet-era dormitory before escorting him into an administrative building.
The Altai region is located 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) east of Moscow, near the border with Kazakhstan.
