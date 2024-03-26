Moscow Court Remands Eighth Suspect in Concert Hall Attack

A Moscow court on Tuesday remanded an eighth suspect in connection to the deadly concert hall attack outside the Russian capital late last week.

Alisher Kasimov, a 32-year-old Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan, is accused of renting out his Moscow region apartment to four suspected gunmen behind the mass shooting at the Crocus City Hall music venue.

“Do you understand the charges against you?” the independent broadcaster Sota quoted the judge asking Kasimov.

“I rented out an apartment on Avito,” Kasimov said, referring to the popular Russian classifieds website.

The Basmanny District Court judge then ordered the hearing to continue behind closed doors and later remanded Kasimov into custody until May 22, according to the independent news website Mediazona.

The exact charges against him are unknown.