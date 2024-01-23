Billionaire Usmanov Wins Court Battle Against Forbes Over Article Claiming Ties With Putin – RBC

A court in Germany has banned the U.S. edition of Forbes magazine from claiming that Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov has close ties to President Vladimir Putin, the RBC news website reported Tuesday, citing an obtained copy of the ruling.

Forbes, citing an anonymous expert, reported in early February 2022 that Usmanov “has repeatedly fronted for Putin and solved his business problems.”

The European Council cited the Forbes article later that month when slapping war-related sanctions against the businessman, including a travel ban and asset freeze.

In February 2023, Usmanov challenged the allegations by filing a lawsuit against Forbes with Hamburg’s District Court, according to RBC.