Offering Concessions to Russia ‘Suicidal’ for Europe, Zelensky Warns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Thursday that offering concessions to Russia to end the war would be “suicidal” for Europe, coming as top Russian officials threatened the “destruction” of Ukraine’s population unless the West engaged in peace talks.
Authorities in Kyiv have for months called on their Western allies to double down on past commitments to support Ukraine in its ongoing defense against invading Russian forces.
However, these pleas have taken on new meaning following Donald Trump’s historic victory in the U.S. presidential race on Wednesday, as the president-elect has openly railed against continuing American military and financial aid to Ukraine and vowed to end the war before he takes office in January.
Speaking to European leaders at a summit in Hungary, Zelensky condemned those pressuring him and his administration to make concessions to Russia.
“There has been much talk about the need to yield to Putin, to back down, to make some concessions,” Zelensky said, according to a transcript shared by the Ukrainian presidency. “This is unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for all of Europe.”
He also criticized certain European leaders, though he did not specify who, accusing them of “strongly” urging Ukraine to compromise.
“We need sufficient weapons, not support in talks. Hugs with Putin won’t help. Some of you have been hugging him for 20 years, and things are only getting worse,” Zelensky said.
Earlier on Thursday, Russian Security Council chief, Sergei Shoigu, warned that the West faces a choice between engaging in direct talks with Moscow or witnessing further “destruction” of Ukraine’s population.
“Now, with the situation on the battlefield not in Kyiv’s favor, the West is faced with a choice,” Shoigu said during a meeting with defense officials from other former Soviet states. “To continue financing [Ukraine] and the destruction of the Ukrainian population or recognize the current realities and start negotiating.”
AFP contributed reporting.
