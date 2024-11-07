Offering Concessions to Russia ‘Suicidal’ for Europe, Zelensky Warns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Thursday that offering concessions to Russia to end the war would be “suicidal” for Europe, coming as top Russian officials threatened the “destruction” of Ukraine’s population unless the West engaged in peace talks.

Authorities in Kyiv have for months called on their Western allies to double down on past commitments to support Ukraine in its ongoing defense against invading Russian forces.

However, these pleas have taken on new meaning following Donald Trump’s historic victory in the U.S. presidential race on Wednesday, as the president-elect has openly railed against continuing American military and financial aid to Ukraine and vowed to end the war before he takes office in January.

Speaking to European leaders at a summit in Hungary, Zelensky condemned those pressuring him and his administration to make concessions to Russia.

“There has been much talk about the need to yield to Putin, to back down, to make some concessions,” Zelensky said, according to a transcript shared by the Ukrainian presidency. “This is unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for all of Europe.”