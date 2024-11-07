Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarusian President Praises Trump, Says U.S. ’Not Ready’ for Female President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chopping wood. president.gov.by

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday praised Donald Trump for his victory in the U.S. presidential election and said the president-elect would deserve a Nobel Peace Prize if he fulfills his campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine.

“If he [ends the war], we’ll petition for the Nobel Prize. He’ll be rewarded for doing a good deed,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency Belta.

However, the Belarusian leader noted that achieving peace “is not a unilateral process” and would require involvement from other countries beyond Russia and Ukraine.

A close ally of Moscow, Belarus has allowed Russian troops to be stationed within its borders since early 2022, shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a woodchopping event, Lukashenko called Trump a “powerhouse” who managed to return to the White House after what he described as a “kind of an unsuccessful” first term between 2017 and 2021.

“They shot him, they pressured him, they wanted to put him in jail, but he bulldozed through,” Lukashenko said.

Speaking on the electoral defeat of Democratic Party candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Lukashenko said “America was ready to elect a Black president, but America is not ready to elect a woman.”

In power since 1994, Lukashenko is currently serving his sixth term after winning re-election in a 2020 vote widely condemned in the West as fraudulent.

Three female opposition leaders united to challenge the Belarusian strongman in that election, including Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was forced into exile and later sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia, and Maria Kolesnikova, who refused to flee the country and received an 11-year prison sentence in 2021 amid a post-election crackdown on dissent.

Read more about: Belarus , Lukashenko , Trump , United States , Kamala Harris

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.S. Debate Night: Trump and Harris Spar Over Russia and Ukraine

The candidates’ starkly different views on foreign policy, especially on the war in Ukraine, led to some of the night’s most heated exchanges.
5 Min read

U.S., Belarus Army Chiefs Speak to Avoid Drill 'Miscalculation' – Pentagon

Russia rolled its tanks across Belarus on Thursday for live-fire drills that added urgency to Western efforts to avert a feared invasion of Ukraine. ...

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

U.S. President Donald Trump has beaten Russian leader Vladimir Putin to became Russia's most-talked about public figure.

Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban

Russian airlines are not stopping foreign nationals affected by a U.S. travel ban on some Middle Eastern countries from boarding flights bound for the...