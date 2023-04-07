Notorious Arms Dealer Urges Trump to Seek Refuge in Russia

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, freed from a U.S. jail last year, on Friday urged U.S. ex-president Donald Trump to seek refuge in Russia as his life was "in peril."

Bout, also known as the "Merchant of Death," was swapped for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a high-profile prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington in December.

"I believe your life is in peril," Bout wrote in a telegram sent to Trump and shown to the press in Moscow.

"The Biden administration will not stop just by dragging you through the court/prison industrial complex," he said, referring to Trump's successor Joe Biden.

"They would sooner end your life than let you stand in their way."