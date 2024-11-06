Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Senators Ratify Defense Treaty With North Korea

Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang in June 2024. kremlin.ru

Lawmakers from Russia's upper-house Federation Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to ratify a mutual defense treaty with North Korea, as Western news outlets report that Ukrainian forces have engaged in clashes with North Korean soldiers sent to fight in the Kursk region.

President Vladimir Putin signed the agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to the isolated East Asian country in June, but many details remain unclear, including whether Moscow’s nuclear umbrella would cover Pyongyang.

Ahead of Wednesday's vote, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko addressed lawmakers, saying that Moscow's relations with Pyongyang have reached new heights.

Rudenko praised North Korea for being the "only country in the world to publicly support" Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and 2022 annexation of regions in eastern and southern Ukraine following the full-scale invasion.

"I believe this treaty is very timely," he told lawmakers.

Russia and North Korea have been allies since the latter's founding after World War II, and the two countries have drawn even closer since the February 2022 invasion.

The West has long accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells and missiles to Moscow to fire on Ukraine. Last month, Washington and its allies said North Korea deployed around 10,000 troops to Russia.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: North Korea , Defense

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kremlin Says Defense Pact With North Korea 'Unambiguous'

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the wording in the mutual defense treaty signed by Moscow and Pyongyang this summer "does not need to be clarified."
1 Min read

Russia, North Korea Sign Mutual Defense Deal as Kim Pledges Support for Ukraine Invasion

The pledge of military cooperation was part of a strategic treaty signed at a summit in Pyongyang, where Putin was making his first visit in 24 years.
3 Min read

Russia Confirms Air Strike on Kyiv During UN Chief’s Visit

The Defense Ministry said it targeted a rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital.

Russia Awaits Kremlin Reaction to Islamic State Downing of Helicopter

Russian officials are expected to respond harshly to the Friday incident that saw a Russian Mi-35M helicopter shot down by the Islamic State in Syria.Russia...