Russian Officials Cautiously Welcome Donald Trump's Re-Election

Donald Trump claimed a "magnificent" victory over Kamala Harris in the fight for the presidency on Wednesday as results put him on the verge of one of the most stunning comebacks in U.S. political history.

A Trump victory holds immense significance not only for Americans, but also for international relations — particularly with Russia.

U.S.-Russia ties have stood at a historic low in recent years amid tensions fueled by the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, sanctions, diplomatic standoffs, and accusations of Moscow’s election meddling. But Trump has long expressed admiration for President Vladimir Putin, boasting that he has a “a very good relationship” with the Russian leader.

While Putin has yet to comment on the results of Tuesday’s election in the U.S., Kremlin pool reporters reposted Putin’s congratulations he sent to Trump in 2016 following his first presidential win.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state-run Rossia 24 TV channel that it was very important that Trump "started talking about how America is sick and that the problems of American society need to be addressed" in his victory speech.

"Those who win are the ones who live with love for their own country, not with hatred toward others,” Zakharova also wrote on Telegram.

Throughout his campaign, Trump has indicated he will cut aid to Kyiv in its fight against invading Russian forces.