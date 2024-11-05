Governors of Russia’s Rostov, Tambov Regions Resign, Kicking Off Regional Shake-Up

The governors of Russia’s Rostov and Tambov regions announced their resignations on Monday, kicking off what political analysts refer to as “gubernatorpad,” or President Vladimir Putin’s annual shakeup of regional heads.

“Today, the country’s leadership is setting other tasks for me at the federal level that will need to be carried out,” Tambov region Governor Maksim Egorov said in a video message posted on Telegram.

Putin appointed Egorov as acting governor of the central Tambov region in October 2021, and the following year he was elected to office. Tambov is located around 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Meanwhile, in the southern Rostov region, governor Vasily Golubev said he was stepping down “due to a transfer to another job.”

“I am grateful to President Vladimir Putin and the government of the Russian Federation for their attention to all issues and for specific assistance on initiatives in our region,” he said.