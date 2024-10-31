Russian Animal Rights Activist Charged With Treason – Mediazona

An animal rights activist from the Moscow region is facing criminal charges of treason, the independent news website Mediazona reported this week, citing the woman’s family.

Federal Security Service (FSB) agents raided the home of Yevgenia Konforkina and her parents in the Moscow region town of Lyubertsy last week Thursday.

“They broke into our house like a gang of 15 people,” her 70-year-old mother Tatiana Konforkina was quoted as saying.

“They almost knocked me against the wall. I’ve never seen such horror in my life,” she said, adding that FSB agents mocked her family’s modest lifestyle and asked leading questions about their views on the war in Ukraine.

Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court ruled to place Konforkina in pre-trial detention on Oct. 25.