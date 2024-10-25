Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Police in Central Russia Arrest Politician for Using Slave Labor, Defrauding Soldier

vladimir.sledcom.ru

A local politician in central Russia’s Vladimir region was charged with using slave labor and defrauding a soldier who fought in the Ukraine war, regional investigators said Friday.

According to the Vladimir region branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, the politician allegedly led an organized criminal group that stole 1 million rubles ($10,350) from a soldier’s bank account between July and October.

Police investigators, who did not identify the politician by name, also claimed he violently forced three men to work for more than two years at a car wash that he owns.

Local media, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that the politician is Sobinsky District deputy Nikolai Malyshev, who was elected in 2020 as a member of the ruling United Russia party.

Malyshev wrote on social media last year that he “actively cooperates with and supports” Russian soldiers serving on the front lines in Ukraine.

Police investigators released a video of the politician, whose face was blurred, being brought to court for arraignment. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for fraud and up to 15 years for using slave labor.

Read more about: Investigative Committee , Vladimir

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ex-Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Accused of ‘Stealing’ Moscow Apartment

Pavel Baryshev was said to have used fraudulent documents to acquire a three-bedroom apartment in the Moscow area valued at $223,700.
1 Min read

Russia Sent 10K Naturalized Citizens to War in Ukraine, Top Investigator Says

Bastrykin said the recently naturalized citizens “dig trenches and build fortifications” in Ukraine, suggesting they have not seen combat.
1 Min read

Senior Russian Defense Ministry Official Arrested for ‘Abuse of Power’

Investigators accuse Vladimir Verteletsky of signing off incomplete work in executing a defense order that cost the state over 70 million rubles.
1 Min read

Russia Arrests Four Accused of Helping Ukraine Army

Russia arrested four people Wednesday, accusing them of sending money to Ukrainian armed forces and planning to join its ranks.
2 Min read