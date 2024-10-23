Belarus to Hold Next Presidential Election on Jan. 26

Belarus will hold its next presidential election on Jan. 26, the country's Central Election Commission announced Wednesday.

Belarus, a key ally of Russia, has been ruled since 1994 by President Alexander Lukashenko. Since coming to power, Lukashenko has eliminated all forms of opposition in the country.

Election authorities said parliament had approved the date of the vote, the first presidential election in Belarus since 2020. Widespread fraud was reported during that race, triggering weeks of mass protests and a brutal crackdown on dissent.

Critics accuse Lukashenko, who earlier said he plans to run for re-election, of presiding over an increasingly authoritarian regime, restricting human rights and jailing political opponents.