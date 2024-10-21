Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Yulia Navalnaya Vows to Run for President in Post-Putin Russia

Yulia Navalnaya. Rob Kim / Getty Images via AFP

Alexei Navalny’s widow said she plans to run for president of Russia after Vladimir Putin leaves office and free and fair elections in the country become possible.

“My goal is to bring about change in the country. If I return to Russia, I will run for president,” Yulia Navalnya told the BBC in an interview aired just days before the release of her husband’s posthumous memoir “Patriot.”

“My political opponent is Vladimir Putin. And I will do everything to make his regime fall as soon as possible,” Navalnaya, who lives in exile abroad, said.

Shortly after Navalny died at an Arctic penal colony in February, Navalnaya vowed to continue his activist work. Russian law enforcement authorities charged her with “participating in an extremist organization” in July.

Navalny died under unclear circumstances while serving a 19-year prison sentence on charges of organizing an extremist group. Several Western governments sanctioned Moscow in response and called for an independent investigation into his death, while the Kremlin has denied accusations that it killed Navalny in prison.

Navalnaya told the BBC that she would like to see Putin face trial and serve prison time in Russia.

“And it’s not just that — I want him to be held in the same conditions Alexei was kept in,” she said, adding that a team of investigators she leads uncovered “evidence” about Navalny’s death. She vowed to release those findings in the future.

Read more about: Navalnaya , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia's Putin Announces Military Operation in Ukraine

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions failed to deter Putin.

Erdogan Tells Putin Won't Accept Moves on Ukraine's Sovereignty

NATO member Turkey, which has friendly ties to both Russia and Ukraine, has sought to position itself as a mediator in the crisis. 

Putin Recognizes Independence of Pro-Russia Separatists in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree recognizing the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics.

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...