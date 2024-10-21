Jailed Mother of Kadyrov Critic Hospitalized, Lawyer Says 

The imprisoned mother of a prominent critic of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been sent to the hospital to undergo medical treatment after her lawyer petitioned the authorities to allow her to receive care due to her declining health.

Zarema Musaeva, the mother of activist Abubakar Yangulbaev and the wife of a retired federal judge, is serving a five-year prison sentence for fraud and assault on a police officer. An earlier sentence was reduced by six months because of her chronic diabetes.

Last month, Musaeva’s lawyer, Alexander Savin, said her blood sugar was “approaching a critical mark” after weeks of increasing. The lawyer said at the time that prison staff had requested her hospitalization, but “there has been no response.”

The human rights group Crew Against Torture said Monday that Savin was notified about Musaeva’s hospitalization after he went to attend a parole hearing. Musaeva did not appear at the hearing, which was rescheduled to Nov. 12.

“It is not yet known how long Zarema will stay at the hospital,” the Crew Against Torture said in a post on Telegram.