Russian Man Jailed for Daughter’s Anti-War Drawing Released From Prison

Alexei Moskalev, the father of a Russian girl who drew an anti-war picture at school, was released from prison on Tuesday after serving a sentence under Russia’s wartime censorship laws.

In March 2023, Moskalev was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison for repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian military. Moskalev did not attend his sentencing hearing because he fled house arrest to neighboring Belarus, where he was later detained and extradited back to Russia.

Police discovered Moskalev’s social media comments criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after faculty at his daughter’s school reported her to the authorities for drawing a picture that featured a Ukrainian flag and a Russian flag, as well as the phrases “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine.”

The Memorial human rights group recognized Moskalev as a political prisoner, saying that the Russian authorities persecuted him for his political views and deprived his daughter Maria of the right to live with her family.