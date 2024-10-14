Ukraine Says Destroyed Army Transport Plane in Russia

Kyiv said Monday that its forces destroyed a Russian military transport plane stationed at an airfield deep inside Russian territory over the weekend.

Ukraine's defense intelligence agency said it had destroyed a Tu-134 transport aircraft overnight on Saturday. The plane was located at a military airfield in the Orenburg region, which lies around 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

"These Soviet-built airplanes are used mainly to transport the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry," the Ukrainian defense intelligence agency said in a social media post.