Two Major Buyers Said To Bid for Raiffeisenbank Russia

Two major buyers are currently in advanced negotiations to acquire Raiffeisenbank, the Russian subsidiary of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the Kommersant business daily reported, citing unnamed sources close to the matter.

Under pressure from the U.S. and the European Central Bank, RBI has been cutting its loan book and has also cut its share in Russia’s payment market by half. However, both the ECB and the U.S. have continued to increase pressure on the bank to abandon Russia.

Sources told Kommersant that RBI is prioritizing a sale to a non-sanctioned entity to minimize the risk of Raiffeisenbank being added to sanctions lists after the sale.

Any buyer would also have enough “administrative” resources and Kremlin access to bypass the recent court-ordered freeze on Raiffeisenbank’s shares following a lawsuit by companies linked to sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The Kaliningrad court case was connected to RBI's potential acquisition of a 28% stake in Austrian construction company Strabag, where Deripaska was reportedly the final owner.