Raiffeisen’s Russian Division Imposes 50% Commission on Incoming Dollar Transfers 

The Russian division of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank will start charging 50% commission on all incoming U.S. dollar transfers, the bank announced Monday in a statement, citing unspecified “market conditions.”

“The bank is forced to limit the number of incoming transfers in U.S. dollars due to changing market conditions. We encourage customers to use other payment methods,” the bank said in a statement, without providing further details.

The minimum commission charged will be $1,000, up to a maximum of $10,000. The new rules will come into force on Sept. 1, the bank said, and will apply to incoming transfers from other banks.

A combination of Western sanctions and Russian countermeasures have made it either impossible — or increasingly expensive — for Russia-based banks to deal with U.S. dollars.

Several Russian banks were kicked off the SWIFT financial network and banned from dealing in Western currencies following the country's February 2022 offensive on Ukraine.

In addition, Moscow has imposed strict controls on the use of foreign currency, restricting cash withdrawals in dollars and euros to those who held open accounts before the start of the war and putting a $10,000 limit on the amount of hard currency that can be physically taken out of the country.