Russia Claims Kyiv’s Stronghold of Vuhledar – Reports

Russian troops took control of Kyiv’s stronghold of Vuhledar in the eastern Donetsk region on Wednesday, according to analysts from the Ukrainian crowd-sourced tracking site DeepState.

Soldiers from Ukraine's 72nd Mechanized Brigade, which has been defending Vuhledar, also confirmed their withdrawal from the city to the BBC on Wednesday, noting that they were forced to escape by foot and likely sustained major personnel losses.

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv have officially confirmed this information.

The capture of Vuhledar, which has been known as a “fortress city” due to its well-fortified surroundings and an upland position beneficial for the Ukrainian army, would mark a major success for Moscow.