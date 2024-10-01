Multiple Baby Kangaroos Go Missing in Russia in Less Than a Week

At least three baby kangaroos have gone missing from two Russian zoos within a week, sparking suspicion that the animals may have been stolen in a coordinated campaign, according to media reports.

Police in the Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow, launched a criminal investigation after a kangaroo born in the winter disappeared from its enclosure at the Yaroslavl Zoo sometime between last Thursday and Friday.

Local news website 76.ru, citing anonymous sources, reported that suspected kidnappers allegedly cut a security camera cable before stealing the animal early in the morning.