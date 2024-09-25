Putin Ally Matviyenko Re-Elected as Russia’s Upper House Speaker

Valentina Matviyenko was re-elected Wednesday for her fourth term as speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council.
Matviyenko, 75, is third in line for the presidency, following the prime minister, in the event of Vladimir Putin’s death.
“We all work on the president’s team,” Matviyenko said during the opening of the 178-member Federation Council’s fall session, where she was unanimously re-elected.
Matviyenko, who is also a member of Russia’s Federal Security Council, has held the role of Federation Council speaker since 2011, following her tenure as governor of St. Petersburg from 2003.
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, allies of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny claimed that Matviyenko’s family owns a villa in Italy along the Adriatic Coast.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.