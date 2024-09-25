Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Ally Matviyenko Re-Elected as Russia’s Upper House Speaker

Valentina Matviyenko. council.gov.ru

Valentina Matviyenko was re-elected Wednesday for her fourth term as speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council.

Matviyenko, 75, is third in line for the presidency, following the prime minister, in the event of Vladimir Putin’s death.

“We all work on the president’s team,” Matviyenko said during the opening of the 178-member Federation Council’s fall session, where she was unanimously re-elected. 

Matviyenko, who is also a member of Russia’s Federal Security Council, has held the role of Federation Council speaker since 2011, following her tenure as governor of St. Petersburg from 2003.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, allies of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny claimed that Matviyenko’s family owns a villa in Italy along the Adriatic Coast.

Read more about: Matviyenko , Federation Council

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Lawmaker Charged With Ordering Killing of Business Partner

Authorities said that Senator Dmitry Savelyev “instructed his friend to organize the murder of a businessman” in August 2023.
1 Min read

Russia’s Primorye Region Outlaws ‘Coercion’ Into Abortion

The law defines “coercion” as actions like persuasion, bribery, deceit, blackmail or workplace pressure that compel women to terminate a pregnancy...
1 Min read

Zelensky Says Russia ‘Can Only Be Forced Into Peace'

Addressing a special UN Security Council session attended by a representative of Russia, Zelensky described Moscow as insincere in its calls for dialogue...
1 Min read
News Analysis

With Presidential Internships, Kremlin Seeks to Paint Ukraine Veterans as Russia's 'New Elites'

Despite Putin's proclamations, experts say that hardly any veterans of the war will actually be allowed to advance into top official positions.
4 Min read