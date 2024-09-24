Russian Strikes Kill 3, Injure 24 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russian strikes killed at least three people and wounded 24 others in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Kharkiv lies around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border and has been pounded by Russian aerial attacks throughout the war.
"The targets of the Russian bombs were an apartment building, a bakery, a stadium. In other words, the everyday life of ordinary people," Zelensky said in a post on social media.
He shared a photo showing the facade of a nine-story apartment block partially ripped off, the windows blown out and debris strewn across the street. A search and rescue operation was underway, he added.
"So far, we know of 3 killed and 24 injured," Zelensky said.
Zelensky, who is in the United States this week for the latest round of international diplomacy on the war, called for the United Nations General Assembly to discuss Russia's attacks on his country.
"We just need to stop the terror. To have security. To have a future. We need Russia to end this criminal and unprovoked aggression that violates all global rules," he said.
