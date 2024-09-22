×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian strike on Ukraine's Kharkiv wounds 21

By AFP
Kharkiv https://t.me/synegubov/11261

A Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv wounded 21 people including three minors, the regional governor said Sunday.

Oleg Synegubov posted on Telegram that eight of the victims were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after the strike late Saturday, when dozens of people were asleep in the two multi-storey buildings that were hit.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city near the Russian border in the country's east that counted 1.4 million inhabitants before Moscow launched its war in February 2022.

Rescue workers used torches to search through the rubble, while one girl shook with sobs and held fast to a corridor wall, too scared to descend the stairs and calling for her mother, an AFP reporter saw at the scene.

A rescuer took her by the hand saying "Everything is OK" and guided her down to her mother, Oleksandra.

"It has just blown up. It's terrible in there, the place is a wreck," she said.

The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, said at the site that "As you can see, there are no military here."

"Every day and every night Kharkiv suffers the hits," he said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack showed why his forces needed to use weapons supplied by Western allies to strike deeper into Russian territory, which so far they have refused.

"We must reinforce our capabilities to better protect lives and ensure our security," he said in a statement ahead of a US trip this week, where he will address the UN General Assembly and hold talks in Washington.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Says Will Not Attend Ukraine Peace Summit

Moscow rejected the idea ahead of Zelensky's travels to the United States, where he is due to present his peace proposals.
1 Min read

Kyiv Says Struck Ammo Depots in Southern and Western Russia

Russia has recently announced shooting down Ukrainian drones almost daily.
3 Min read

Communist Lawmaker Accused of Inviting Sex Worker Into Russian Parliament

A video purportedly shows Denis Parfenov entering an office with a woman, who then allegedly begins to perform oral sex on him.
1 Min read

70K Russian Soldiers Confirmed Killed in Ukraine – Independent Tally

Today, Russians dying in the war tend to be men in their 40s, 50s or even 60s, often lacking combat experience or specialized training.
2 Min read