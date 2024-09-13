Covid-19 Cases Surge in Russia as New Variants Drive Infections

Covid-19 cases are rising across Russia, driven by two new variants that are more resistant to immunity, the country’s consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Friday.

Over the past two to three weeks, infections from the KP.3 and LB.1 variants have surged by 100% and 400%, respectively. Rospotrebnadzor identified them as “FLiRT variants,” a term used to describe several variants that have independently picked up the same set of mutations.

“These variants have specific mutations in the spike protein that allow the virus to evade the immune response while still effectively infecting cells,” the agency said.

It attributed the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in early September 2024 to the growing prevalence of these variants in Russia, compounded by seasonal factors.