Hundreds of Ukraine War Veterans Win Office in Russia’s Regional Elections

Over 300 Russian soldiers who fought in Moscow’s war on Ukraine and ran as candidates from the ruling United Russia party have secured political office in Russia’s 2024 regional and local elections, state media reported Monday, citing a senior party official.

Vladimir Yakushev, who serves as acting secretary of United Russia’s general council, told the TASS news agency that 308 war veteran candidates won in races at the local and regional levels. Overall, 380 war veterans ran for office.

Earlier, a party official said 55 Ukraine war veteran candidates were running for election in regional parliaments, 48 for city-level assemblies and 277 for municipal office.

Russia held regional and local elections in 81 regions between Friday and Sunday, with Kremlin loyalists sweeping to victory in most races. On Monday, independent election watchdog Golos said it received more than 600 reports of violations during the three-day elections, with most coming from Moscow.

Authorities in Russia have increasingly sought to place Ukraine war veterans into political office in an apparent bid to boost support for United Russia and the country’s ongoing war efforts, while also rewarding soldiers for their service.

Besides United Russia, Ukraine war veterans also ran for office from the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party and A Just Russia.