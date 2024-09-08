2 Killed in Russian Air Strike on Ukraine’s Sumy - Local Authorities

A Russian air strike on the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed two people and wounded several others early Sunday, the region's military administration said.

"As a result of the air strike, two people died [and] four more people were injured, including two children," military authorities said in a statement.

"Necessary medical assistance is provided to the wounded."

The city's mayor Oleksiy Drozdenko said homes and vehicles were also destroyed.

"All services are on site," he said in a Telegram post.

Sumy lies just across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a shock offensive last month, aimed in part at creating a "buffer zone" inside Russia.