U.S. Urges Big Tech to Boost Anti-Censorship Tools for Russians – Reuters

The White House urged Google, Microsoft and other major U.S. tech companies to increase access to state-funded software that helps Russians bypass online censorship, Reuters reported Thursday.

In response to Moscow’s growing crackdown on wartime dissent, the U.S. government-backed Open Technology Fund (OTF) has been financing several American firms to offer free virtual private networks (VPNs) to Russians.

OTF president Laura Cunningham told Reuters that the demand for VPNs — used to access blocked websites by masking users’ locations — has skyrocketed, driven primarily by users in Russia and Iran.

“For a decade, we routinely supported around nine million VPN users each month, and now that number has more than quadrupled,” Cunningham said, estimating that 46 million people a month now rely on U.S.-backed VPNs.