×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

U.S. Urges Big Tech to Boost Anti-Censorship Tools for Russians – Reuters

Samer Daboul / pexels

The White House urged Google, Microsoft and other major U.S. tech companies to increase access to state-funded software that helps Russians bypass online censorship, Reuters reported Thursday.

In response to Moscows growing crackdown on wartime dissent, the U.S. government-backed Open Technology Fund (OTF) has been financing several American firms to offer free virtual private networks (VPNs) to Russians.

OTF president Laura Cunningham told Reuters that the demand for VPNs — used to access blocked websites by masking users locations — has skyrocketed, driven primarily by users in Russia and Iran.

“For a decade, we routinely supported around nine million VPN users each month, and now that number has more than quadrupled,” Cunningham said, estimating that 46 million people a month now rely on U.S.-backed VPNs.

OTF met with representatives from Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Cloudflare to encourage them to provide discounted or subsidized server bandwidth for VPN services, according to the report.

“We want to support these additional users, but we don’t have the resources to keep up with this surging demand,” Cunningham said.

A Cloudflare spokesperson said the company was collaborating with researchers to “better document internet shutdowns and censorship,” while other companies did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

U.S. government funding, provided through OTF, has become crucial for VPN providers operating in Russia, as sanctions have increased costs and reduced revenue. Demand for VPNs spiked again this summer as Russian users reported slowdowns on YouTube, seemingly due to state efforts to restrict access to the platform.

Read more about: Technology , Censorship , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis  and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday.  Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Blocks Signal Messenger For ‘Violating’ Country’s Legislation

Signal is considered to be one of the most secure messaging apps and is used by many independent Russian journalists and opposition activists.
2 Min read

As Russia Throttles YouTube, Exiled Opposition Voices Prepare for Total Blackout

For the exiled opposition and independent media, losing YouTube would mean losing a critical means of reaching millions inside Russia.
5 Min read

Apple Seeks to End Lease on Russian Head Office – RBC

Apple is in talks to terminate a lease on its Moscow office that the U.S. tech giant had opened less than a month before Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian...

Apple, Google Delete Navalny App on Day of Russian Parliamentary Vote

The app contained tactical voting recommendations for challengers to pro-Putin incumbents from the ruling United Russia party.