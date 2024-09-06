×
Anti-War Professor Arrested, Fined in Russia's Volgograd

Roman Melnichenko. semnasem.org

A university professor fired for sharing anti-war videos has been arrested for disobeying police orders and fined under Russia’s wartime censorship laws, local media in the city of Volgograd reported Thursday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Roman Melnichenko, who previously taught constitutional and municipal law at Volgograd State University, was fired in April 2022 and subsequently lost lawsuits he filed over wrongful termination.

Local news outlet V1.ru reported that Melnichenko was approached by police in connection with a misdemeanor charge of “discrediting” the Russian army. He was then charged with disobeying police orders after refusing to provide identification.

During a 72-hour administrative detention, Melnichenko was fined 30,000 rubles ($331) by a court under Russia’s wartime censorship laws.

Earlier this year, local state-run TV reported that Melnichenko laid flowers in honor of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny during his funeral in Moscow earlier this year, identifying the academic by name, photo and workplace. 

