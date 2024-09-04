Driver Shortage May Fuel Taxi Rate Hike, Yandex Warns

Russia’s most popular ride-hailing service, Yandex Taxi, may raise prices later this year due to a growing shortage of drivers, a senior manager at the company said Wednesday.

Anton Petrakov, who handles corporate and government relations at Yandex Taxi, warned that tightening migration policies and new taxi service regulations could leave the company short by 130,000 drivers.

“Fares will increase and could vary by dozens of percentage points year-to-year,” Petrakov told the RBC business news outlet.