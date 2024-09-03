Moscow Court Extends French Researcher's Detention Until Feb. 21

A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the detention of a French researcher accused of gathering information about the Russian military and violating the country's laws on "foreign agents."

Laurent Vinatier, who worked for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO before he was arrested in Moscow in June, faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

At the opening of the trial in Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky court on Tuesday, a judge ruled to extend Vinatier's detention until Feb. 21, 2025. The judge also set the next hearing in the case for Sept. 16, AFP journalists reported from the courtroom, granting Vinatier's request for more time to prepare.

In previous hearings, he admitted to violating Russian law and apologized.

Investigators say the 48-year-old French citizen collected military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states. Under Russian law, anybody who gathers or shares material on Russia's military or security services must register with the authorities as a "foreign agent."