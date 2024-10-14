Russian Court Hands French Researcher 3-Year Prison Sentence for Breaking 'Foreign Agent' Law

A Moscow court on Monday sentenced French researcher Laurent Vinatier to three years in prison for breaking Russia's laws on "foreign agents."

Vinatier, a 48-year-old researcher working for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO, was arrested in Moscow in June and charged with gathering information on Russia's military without being registered as a "foreign agent," a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

A prosecutor told the court Monday that Vinatier should be found guilty and serve three years and three months in a penal colony. Vinatier, who listened with his head bowed, has admitted to breaking the law, claiming he was unaware of the requirement to register as a "foreign agent."

Wearing jeans and a pale blue shirt, Vinatier appeared weary but delivered a final statement in Russian, even quoting the poet Alexander Pushkin. "I agree with the charge fully. I fully admit guilt," he said, asking the court for a lenient sentence.

Judge Natalya Cheprasova at Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court read out the final verdict later on Monday, ruling to "find Vinatier guilty... and set a punishment in the form of three years imprisonment at a penal colony."