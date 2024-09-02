'Russian Spy' Whale Found Dead in Norway

A Beluga whale whose unusual harness sparked suspicions it was trained by Russia for spying purposes has been found dead in Norway, according to an NGO that tracks the animal's movements.

Nicknamed "Hvaldimir," a pun on the Norwegian word for whale hval and the Russian name Vladimir, the beluga first appeared off the coast of Norway's far-northern Finnmark region in 2019.

At the time, Norwegian marine biologists discovered a harness on the animal with a mount suited for an action camera and the words "Equipment St. Petersburg" printed on plastic clasps.

Norwegian officials said Hvaldimir possibly escaped an enclosure and may have been trained by the Russian navy as he appeared to be comfortable interacting with humans.

Moscow has never issued any official statement on speculation that the whale could be a "Russian spy."