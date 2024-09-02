Russian Arms Dealer Viktor Bout Registers Beverage Trademark

Viktor Bout, the notorious Russian arms dealer released in a 2022 prisoner exchange for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, has applied to trademark his name for beverages.
According to the news website RBC-Wine, Bout applied to register his first and surname in Cyrillic, the Latin transcription “Victor Bout” and the phrase “Kroot Kak Boot” (“Tough as Bout”) with the state trademark authority Rospatent.
“Recently, various products with my name have appeared, so I consulted with lawyers and decided to register my trademark,” Bout told RBC-Wine, adding that he currently has no plans to produce anything under the trademarks.
Bout’s applications cover both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, excluding beer.
Bout gained global notoriety after his 2008 arrest in Thailand during a U.S. sting operation. He was accused of supplying arms to rebels in some of the world’s deadliest conflicts.
In 2012, following his extradition to the United States, he was tried and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
While incarcerated, Bout reportedly brewed kombucha, or “mushroom tea,” which became popular among fellow inmates and wardens. However, he was placed in solitary confinement for 90 days after a disciplinary officer found traces of alcohol in the drink.
Since his release, Bout has joined Russia’s ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) and now serves as a member of the legislative assembly in the Ulyanovsk region.
