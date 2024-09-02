Russian Arms Dealer Viktor Bout Registers Beverage Trademark

Viktor Bout, the notorious Russian arms dealer released in a 2022 prisoner exchange for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, has applied to trademark his name for beverages.

According to the news website RBC-Wine, Bout applied to register his first and surname in Cyrillic, the Latin transcription “Victor Bout” and the phrase “Kroot Kak Boot” (“Tough as Bout”) with the state trademark authority Rospatent.

“Recently, various products with my name have appeared, so I consulted with lawyers and decided to register my trademark,” Bout told RBC-Wine, adding that he currently has no plans to produce anything under the trademarks.

Bout’s applications cover both non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, excluding beer.