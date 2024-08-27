Russia Charges Deutsche Welle Journalist Over Reporting From Sudzha

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday that it has filed criminal charges against a Deutsche Welle reporter and a Ukrainian television journalist for illegally crossing the border into the Kursk region during a reporting assignment.

“The FSB of Russia has pressed criminal charges and an investigation is underway,” the law enforcement agency was quoted as saying by the state-run Interfax news agency.

The journalists accused of “illegally crossing the state border of Russia” include Deutsche Welle reporter Nick Connolly and Ukrainian 1+1 TV correspondent Nataliya Viktorovna Nahorna.

If convicted, the charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison.