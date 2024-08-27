Mysterious Company Disappears After Posting Russia’s Third-Highest Profit – RTVI

A little-known company that posted Russia’s third-highest profit in just one year has vanished as mysteriously as it appeared, according to a new investigative report by the broadcaster RTVI.

Banknota LLC, registered in June 2023, reported 3.7 trillion rubles ($40.4 billion) in revenue and 3.4 trillion rubles ($37.1 billion) in net profit last year — or about 8.5% of Russia’s annual state budget.

The company’s profit margins were surpassed only by the state energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom. But the figures still far exceeded those of major businesses like Lukoil, Sberbank and Wildberries.

Despite such impressive figures, Banknota described itself on an archived version of its since-deleted website as a provider of mortgages, auto loans and business loans, though it did not have a banking license. Corporate lawyers interviewed by RTVI expressed serious doubts that a loan provider could achieve profits exceeding some of Russia’s largest companies.