1 Killed as Inmates in Russia's Volgograd Region Take Prison Guards Hostage

Knife-wielding inmates at a penal colony in southern Russia’s Volgograd region have taken several prison guards hostage, prison authorities said Friday, with at least one person reported killed.

A spokesperson for Russia’s prison service told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that the inmate uprising took place at the IK-19 Surovikino penal colony, located around 120 kilometers (74.5 miles) west of the region’s capital city Volgograd.

“Several inmates seized staff at a meeting of the colony’s disciplinary committee,” the prison service was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Emergency responders told the news agency that three prisoners were involved in the hostage-taking and at least one prison employee was killed.

Photos shared by the pro-Kremlin Telegram news outlet Mash showed prison inmates with knives standing above bloodied guards. In other unverified videos shared on Telegram, the alleged attackers said they were affiliated with the Islamic State militant group and taking revenge for the Crocus City Hall terror attack in March.