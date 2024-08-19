Russian Court Rejects Jailed U.S. Soldier's Sentence Appeal

A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by a U.S. soldier who was sentenced to nearly four years in jail for alleged death threats and theft.
In June, a court in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok sentenced Gordon Black to three years and nine months in prison. He was arrested the month before while visiting a Russian woman he had met and dated while serving in South Korea.
The woman, identified by Russian media as Alexandra Vashuk, reported Black to the police after an argument, saying he physically attacked her and stole around 10,000 rubles ($111).
The American soldier pleaded "partially guilty" to theft and not guilty to threatening to kill Vashuk, saying she had started an argument with him after drinking.
Black appealed his sentence, but on Monday, the Primorye Regional Court rejected that appeal, saying it decided "to leave the verdict in place" after examining the case.
Black and Vashuk met in October 2022 on the dating app Tinder in South Korea. The pair dated in South Korea before Vashuk invited Black to visit Vladivostok.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.