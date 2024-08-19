×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russian Court Rejects Jailed U.S. Soldier's Sentence Appeal

By AFP
Gordon Black. AP / TASS

A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by a U.S. soldier who was sentenced to nearly four years in jail for alleged death threats and theft.

In June, a court in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok sentenced Gordon Black to three years and nine months in prison. He was arrested the month before while visiting a Russian woman he had met and dated while serving in South Korea.

The woman, identified by Russian media as Alexandra Vashuk, reported Black to the police after an argument, saying he physically attacked her and stole around 10,000 rubles ($111).

The American soldier pleaded "partially guilty" to theft and not guilty to threatening to kill Vashuk, saying she had started an argument with him after drinking.

Black appealed his sentence, but on Monday, the Primorye Regional Court rejected that appeal, saying it decided "to leave the verdict in place" after examining the case.

Black and Vashuk met in October 2022 on the dating app Tinder in South Korea. The pair dated in South Korea before Vashuk invited Black to visit Vladivostok.

Read more about: Court case , Vladivostok , United States

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

'Partially Guilty'

U.S. Soldier Held in Russia Denies Threatening to Kill Girlfriend

Russian media outlets reported that Staff Sgt. Gordon Black pleaded "partially" guilty to theft charges.
1 Min read
lengthy punishment

Russian Court Sentences U.S. Basketball Star Griner to 9 Years in Jail

Griner will spend a "total of nine years in a Russian penal colony," judge Anna Sotnikova told the court.
Election Meddling

Russian Tech Exec Sues Steele Dossier Author in UK Court

Alexej Gubarev claims that he has friends and business connections in Britain that have been damaged by Steele.
american 'odyssey'

American Teacher Jailed in Russia for Cleaning Product Purchase Returns to U.S.

Gaylen Grandstaff was arrested in 2017 after ordering a detergent containing a banned substance.