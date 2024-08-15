Scores of Job Ads for Trench Diggers Appear Online as Ukraine Advances in Kursk Region

Scores of job advertisements for trench diggers and construction workers in the Kursk region have appeared online in recent days as Russian forces struggle to hold back advancing Ukrainian troops following their surprise offensive last week.

The BBC’s Russian service reported Wednesday that it found at least 30 listings for trench diggers on the classifieds website Avito, offering up to 371,000 rubles ($4,000) for an unspecified period of work.

Avito later took down those advertisements, a company spokesperson told the RBC business news website. The company said it had reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry about the listings.

The surge in job advertisements comes after satellite images published earlier this week revealed newly dug trenches along roads and villages in the Kursk region, as well as the Kursk nuclear power plant — located around 50 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.