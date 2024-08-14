Russia Still Fighting for Control of Sudzha Gas Hub, Chechen Commander Says

Russian forces continue to battle Ukrainian troops for control of the strategic border city and vital gas hub of Sudzha in the Kursk region, according to a senior-ranking military commander.
“The enemy is all around and in some parts of the city. Active clashes happen there each day,” Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, told Russian state media.
“The enemy can’t claim full control of Sudzha because, in reality, it doesn’t have it,” he added.
Kyiv says its forces have seized control of dozens of towns and cities in the Kursk region since storming across the Russian border last week Tuesday.
Sudzha is home to a pipeline that continues transporting Russian natural gas to Europe despite the ongoing hostilities.
Earlier, Alaudinov told state media that Russian forces were in the “final stages of blocking” the Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region. He previously suggested that the efforts to fully repel the Ukrainian incursion could take “weeks.”
In a video shared on his Telegram channel Wednesday, Alaudinov claimed that Ukraine had deployed between 11,600 and 11,900 soldiers in the Kursk region. Russia’s Defense Ministry previously said Kyiv sent around 1,000 across the border, while Ukrainian officials said that estimate was incorrect.
“[Ukraine has] thrown all of its resources that were more or less operational into the furnace where they won’t escape anymore,” Alaudinov said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.