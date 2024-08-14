Russia Still Fighting for Control of Sudzha Gas Hub, Chechen Commander Says

Russian forces continue to battle Ukrainian troops for control of the strategic border city and vital gas hub of Sudzha in the Kursk region, according to a senior-ranking military commander.

“The enemy is all around and in some parts of the city. Active clashes happen there each day,” Major General Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, told Russian state media.

“The enemy can’t claim full control of Sudzha because, in reality, it doesn’t have it,” he added.

Kyiv says its forces have seized control of dozens of towns and cities in the Kursk region since storming across the Russian border last week Tuesday.

Sudzha is home to a pipeline that continues transporting Russian natural gas to Europe despite the ongoing hostilities.