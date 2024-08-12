×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia Jails Head of Uzbek Diaspora Group Over Meme

Usman Baratov. SOTAvision

A Russian court sentenced the head of an Uzbek diaspora group to four years in prison for “inciting hatred” after he earlier posted a meme spoofing the country’s rising inflation and mobilization for the war in Ukraine, media reported Monday. 

Usman Baratov, a naturalized Russian citizen who heads an Uzbek diaspora association called Vatandosh, was arrested in January after Russian war correspondents complained to the police about one of his social media posts.

In the post, Baratov attached a meme showing a hen in a chicken coop and the caption: “Screw you and your eggs! Bring the cocks back from the front.”

The meme was an apparent reference to the rising cost of eggs and the growing chorus of families calling for the return of mobilized soldiers from Ukraine.

The Moscow region’s Stupinsky City Court on Monday found Baratov guilty of inciting hatred toward soldiers deployed as part of Russia’s “special military operation” — the Kremlin’s preferred term for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Prosecutors had asked for a maximum prison sentence of six years.

The independent RusNews media outlet, which first reported the verdict, published a video of bailiffs escorting Baratov as he criticized his trial as illegal.

“This is not a verdict. It’s a disgrace to justice,” he said from behind a metal cage inside the courtroom.

Russia’s human rights group Memorial has recognized Baratov as a political prisoner.

In February, Russian authorities included Baratov in the country’s registry of “terrorists and extremists,” allowing the authorities to freeze his bank accounts before a court verdict.

Read more about: Court cases , Uzbekistan

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Daria Trepova

Russian Court Upholds 27-Year Jail Term of Pro-War Blogger's Killer

A St. Petersburg court in January sentenced Daria Trepova to 27 years in prison over the killing of the prominent pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.
1 Min read
novosibirsk

Russian Man Jailed 25 Years Over Attempted Military Office Arson

Ilya Baburin was detained in September 2022 and charged with terrorism.
1 Min read
rostov-on-don

Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Soldier to 19 Years in Prison

Ukrainian serviceman Anton Cherednik was captured during the siege of Mariupol, which was taken over by Russian forces in May 2022.

2 Min read
Uzbekistan

Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized

The president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, has been hospitalized, international media reported Sunday. Karimov's "full medical examination and follow-up...