Russia Jails Head of Uzbek Diaspora Group Over Meme

A Russian court sentenced the head of an Uzbek diaspora group to four years in prison for “inciting hatred” after he earlier posted a meme spoofing the country’s rising inflation and mobilization for the war in Ukraine, media reported Monday.

Usman Baratov, a naturalized Russian citizen who heads an Uzbek diaspora association called Vatandosh, was arrested in January after Russian war correspondents complained to the police about one of his social media posts.

In the post, Baratov attached a meme showing a hen in a chicken coop and the caption: “Screw you and your eggs! Bring the cocks back from the front.”

The meme was an apparent reference to the rising cost of eggs and the growing chorus of families calling for the return of mobilized soldiers from Ukraine.