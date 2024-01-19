Russia Arrests Head of Uzbek Diaspora Over Wartime Meme

Russia has placed the head of an Uzbek diaspora association in pre-trial detention for “inciting hatred” with a meme that spoofed the country's economic inflation and mobilization for the war in Ukraine, authorities said Friday.

Usman Baratov was accused of “mocking” Russian soldiers on social media. Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin said he ordered a criminal case against Baratov on request from Russian war correspondents.

The war correspondents said they were offended by an image posted on Baratov’s page on the social network Odnoklassniki in December of a hen in a coop with the caption:

“Screw you and your eggs! Bring back the roosters from the front.”