Western Insurers Provide Cover for Russian Crude Tankers – Reuters

At least five Western insurers continue to provide coverage to tankers carrying Russian crude oil despite concerns they may be violating G7 price caps, Reuters reported Thursday, citing data from traders and shippers.

The G7 group of industrialized countries and their allies introduced a $60 per barrel price cap on seaborne Russian oil in December 2022 in a bid to curb Moscow’s ability to wage war on Ukraine.

While Russia has been able to bypass those restrictions, with its Urals crude selling at $69.4 per barrel from Baltic ports so far in 2024, U.S. officials say the price cap still forced Moscow to sell oil without Western insurance or shipping.

Many insurers and ships stopped trading Russian crude out of concern they could not verify that the oil on board cost below $60.

However, the five Western companies identified by Reuters provided insurance to 10 tankers that sailed from Russia to Asia this year, including two that received crude from the state oil giant Rosneft.