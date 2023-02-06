West's New Oil Sanctions Aim to Tighten Screws on Russia

The West's latest wave of sanctions on Russian energy exports seeks to hit Moscow harder than its previous moves over the Ukraine war.

An EU-wide ban on Russian oil products — including diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel — came into effect on Sunday alongside a Group of Seven (G7) price cap on the same items.

That expanded on an EU embargo on seaborne oil deliveries introduced two months ago — when it also established with G7 partners a $60-dollar-per-barrel cap for exports around the world.

There are two price cap levels, $100 per barrel for more expensive fuel such as diesel and $45 on lower-quality products such as fuel oil.

"The caps and ban on Russian petroleum products are likely to have a more profound impact than the similar measures that targeted crude oil in December," said PVM Energy analyst Stephen Brennock.

"Unlike with its crude exports, there are no readily available markets to accommodate its surplus fuel supplies."

Prior to the conflict, the 27-nation European Union was the main buyer of Russian diesel, consuming almost 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) or half of its imports of that product.

Despite a sharp drop over the last year, more than one-quarter of EU diesel imports originated in Russia in the first few weeks of the year, according to S&P Global data.

That amounted to an average of 450,000 bpd.

Moscow will be forced to find new markets for its oil products to preserve revenues that help finance its ongoing war in Ukraine.