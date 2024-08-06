Ukrainian Attacks on Russia’s Kursk Region Kill 2

Ukrainian attacks on southwestern Russia’s Kursk region killed two people, authorities said Tuesday, as they denied claims that Kyiv had successfully carried out an incursion into the border region.

Kursk region acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said shelling killed one woman and wounded several others near the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region. He later said a Ukrainian drone attacked a minivan, killing the driver.

Earlier, Smirnov said Russian border guards and soldiers thwarted an incursion into the Kursk region districts of Sudzha and Korenevo.

“The situation in the border area remains difficult, but our defenders are successfully working to destroy the enemy,” the acting governor wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation accused Russia of “lying” about Tuesday’s fighting in the Kursk region.

“Russia does not control the border,” said Andriy Kovalenko, who heads the Ukrainian agency.

Armed combatants from Ukraine have carried out a number of incursions into Russia’s border regions since last year. These attacks have often involved paramilitary groups formed by Russian nationals who opposed the Kremlin.