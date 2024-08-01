Apartment Block in Ural Mountains Collapses After Gas Explosion

An apartment block in the Ural Mountains region of Sverdlovsk collapsed on Thursday morning after an apparent gas explosion, state media reported, citing emergency service officials.
A large part of the five-story panel building in the industrial city of Nizhny Taigil was completely torn to pieces, videos on social media showed. Officials told state news outlets that a natural gas tank likely exploded, causing the damage.
According to local media reports, residents living nearby said they heard a powerful blast early Thursday.
The state-run TASS news agency, citing emergency officials, reported that at least five people were injured in the apartment collapse. There were no immediate reports of any deaths, but first responders were searching for people who may have been trapped under the ruble.
Gas explosions in residential buildings are not uncommon in Russia. Many apartment blocks built during the Soviet era are poorly maintained and repair work is sometimes put off or never done.
In September 2023, a gas explosion at an apartment building outside Moscow killed several people and injured dozens more.
