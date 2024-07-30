Spain Allows Russian Sailboat to Make Port Call Despite Sanctions

Spanish authorities have granted an emergency request for the replica of an 18th-century Russian frigate to make a port call so that it can replenish provisions and replace broken parts, media reported Tuesday.

The EU implemented a ban on Russian vessels docking at its ports as part of a broader sanctions package in response to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian frigate, called Shtandart, is captained by its builder Vladimir Martus, who last week accused French and Spanish authorities of blocking entry to their ports.

“After four days of passage, there’s very little food and water on board. We might have another three or four days left,” Martus said in a video published on Wednesday.

Spanish media reported that local pro-Ukrainian groups protested Shtandart’s anticipated docking, citing its “close ties with the Kremlin.”