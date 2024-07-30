×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Spain Allows Russian Sailboat to Make Port Call Despite Sanctions

The Russian sailing frigate Shtandart. vk.com/frigate_shtandart

Spanish authorities have granted an emergency request for the replica of an 18th-century Russian frigate to make a port call so that it can replenish provisions and replace broken parts, media reported Tuesday.

The EU implemented a ban on Russian vessels docking at its ports as part of a broader sanctions package in response to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian frigate, called Shtandart, is captained by its builder Vladimir Martus, who last week accused French and Spanish authorities of blocking entry to their ports.

“After four days of passage, there’s very little food and water on board. We might have another three or four days left,” Martus said in a video published on Wednesday. 

Spanish media reported that local pro-Ukrainian groups protested Shtandart’s anticipated docking, citing its “close ties with the Kremlin.”

Authorities in the northwestern Spanish province of Galicia on Monday authorized the Shtandart’s “forced stopover” at Porto de Cee, citing an exception in EU sanctions that permit emergency port calls, according to the local newspaper Faro De Vigo. 

The publication said authorities arranged for the supply of food, water and spare parts for the Shtandart’s faulty electrical generator at the docking site. Shtandart is then expected to sail to Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“The entry of the ship had to be for the time strictly necessary to carry out the supply and spare operations, which will take place immediately upon arrival, to facilitate the early departure of the Shtandart without being able to carry out any other activity in [Spain’s] territorial waters,” the publication wrote.

The state-run news agency TASS reported that the Spanish Transportation Ministry’s civil maritime authority confirmed it had allowed Shtandart to dock in Spain “strictly for the time needed for provisioning and replacement.”

Read more about: Spain

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

el mundo

Moscow Expels Spanish Journalist, Employer Says

Xavier Colas was given 24 hours to leave Russia since he was unable to obtain a new work visa.
2 Min read
mysterious death

Spain Has ‘No Doubt’ Kremlin Behind Russian Helicopter Deserter’s Death – El Pais

Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov flew his Mi-8 helicopter into Ukraine in August, saying he opposed Russia's military offensive.
2 Min read
murky circumstances

Mystery Surrounds Death of Russian Helicopter Deserter

Maxim Kuzminov flew his Mi-8 helicopter into Ukraine in August in a brazen operation, saying he opposed Russia's military offensive.
3 Min read
mysterious origin

What Do We Know About the Spanish Letter Bombs?

Six letter bombs have been sent to high-profile government, military and diplomatic targets in Spain in the past week, prompting authorities to step up...