‘Terrorist Attack’ Sank Russian Cargo Ship in Mediterranean, Owner Claims

A "terrorist act" sank a Russian cargo ship in the Mediterranean Sea this week, the state-owned company that the vessel belongs to said Wednesday.

In a statement cited by Russian news agencies, the Oboronlogistika company said it believes a "targeted terrorist attack was committed on Dec. 23, 2024, against the Ursa Major." It did not say who may have been behind the act or why.

The Ursa Major sank in international waters off the coast of Spain early Tuesday after sending a distress call for help the day before. According to Oboronlogistika, "three consecutive explosions" occurred on the ship before it began taking on water.

Oboronlogistika, which is under the ownership of Russia's Defense Ministry, did not mention any concrete evidence in its statement backing up the terrorist attack claim.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's crisis unit said Tuesday that the ship sank after an explosion in the engine room. It added that 14 crewmembers had been rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena while two others were missing.